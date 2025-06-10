Tensions flared in the capital on Tuesday afternoon as Delhi Police detained several student activists marching towards the Israeli Embassy to protest the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the recent arrest of members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC).
The demonstration, led by student groups including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), was organized in response to what they called the “inhuman siege of Gaza” and the “illegal arrest of activists on board the Freedom Flotilla.” The flotilla, a pro-Palestinian humanitarian mission, was reportedly attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade to deliver aid to Gaza.
Among those detained were Nitish Kumar, President of JNUSU, and Saurabh, AISA Secretary at Jamia Millia Islamia. Police said approximately 30 individuals were taken into custody for protesting without prior permission and were transported to Bawana police station, Indian Express reported. Authorities confirmed they would be released shortly.
AISA, in a statement released following the protest, condemned the police action as “brutal,” accusing authorities of using violence against demonstrators. The organization demanded a boycott of Israel, the suspension of India-Israel joint ventures, and an end to weapons deals and economic ties.
Visuals from the protest site showed students holding placards and chanting slogans, calling for India to sever diplomatic and business relations with Israel. AISA claimed the detentions were an attempt to “muzzle democratic dissent.”
Delhi Police officials defended the detentions as a preventive measure aligned with security protocols around foreign embassies. “There was no prior permission for the march. We detained protesters to maintain order and ensure embassy security,” said a senior officer.
The protest comes a day after Israeli forces intercepted the Madleen, a humanitarian vessel carrying aid to Gaza. The ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla, had 12 individuals on board, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan.
In light of the detentions, AISA has announced a fresh demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday at 3 PM.
This protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations across India by student groups and civil society organizations, as global scrutiny grows over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.