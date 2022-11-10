Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Stand-Up Comic Vir Das’ Show Cancelled In Bengaluru After Hindu Outfits Protest

Due to protests by Hindu right-wing organizations, Vir Das' show here on Thursday was postponed.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:36 pm

Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held here on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations.

The fringe outfits protested against the show, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments. 

According to the information available, the show was scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram.

The organiser of the event YOSN Innovation said in a statement that the event has been cancelled.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022, at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall,” YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.

Welcoming the cancellation of the show, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the comedian has insulted India, its women, and the Hindu religion.

“We had complained to the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been canceled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted,” Gowda said in a statement.

His monologue ‘I come from two Indias’ had stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India. 

Tags

National Stand Up Comedy Vir Das Bengaluru Hindu Protests Hindu Right-Wing Chowdaiah Memorial Hall Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi MOHAN GOWDA
