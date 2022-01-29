Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
SP-RLD Alliance A Pact Among 'Goons', Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Maurya was in Agra to campaign for nine candidates fielded from the district.

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:06 am

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday alleged that the opposition alliance is forged among the “goondas and mafia" of the state. He said that election in UP is a fight between this “goondaism” and the BJP’s “good governance”.

Maurya was in Agra to campaign for nine candidates fielded from the district. "They want to make the people of Uttar Pradesh fearful. The people of UP are upset with the SP and in the 2022 elections they will wipe off the party," he said. "The alliance of Samajwadi Party is of hooligans, rioters, mafia, and corrupt. It is an alliance of those who want to compel people of Uttar Pradesh to leave the state,” he told reporters during the campaign. Maurya alleged that almost every other candidate in the SP has a criminal record and is either in jail or on bail.

He said people of the state are not happy with the SP and will wipe it off in the upcoming elections. Maurya also ridiculed the “free electricity” promise made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. "Those who are promising of free electricity are lying. During the previous government, there was a crisis of electricity. But during the present government there is no such problem in the state."

Maurya listed the developmental work done by the BJP in the past five years, saying it did not just build a temple but did other things too. "If temples are being constructed, the houses of the poors are also being constructed. If the development of Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj is being done, then the development of Mathura and Agra is also being done," he said. Asked about the CM candidate of BJP, Maurya said, "We are contesting elections under leadership of Yogi Adityanath, and he is the CM candidate of the party."

With PTI Inputs

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Samajwadi Party Opposition
