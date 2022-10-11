Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Sonia Gandhi Asked Me To Become Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief In 2005: Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing Congress members of the northeast on Monday, Mallikarjun Kharge had said he was called by Sonia Gandhi for a meeting in 2005 and was asked to lead the party in the state.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 7:29 pm

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said party president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005.

Addressing Congress members of the northeast on Monday, Kharge had said he was called by Sonia Gandhi for a meeting in 2005 and was asked to lead the party in the state.

He said he had suggested three names to her for heading the Karnataka Congress, but she asked her to lead the party in the state. PTI erroneously reported on Monday that he made these remarks about the current Congress president polls.

Kharge was talking about his political journey over the years. 

(With PTI Inputs)

