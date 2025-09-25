Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Protesters have also raised concerns about unemployment, underrepresentation in decision-making, protection of land rights, language recognition, and what they see as administrative neglect from the Centre.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonam Wangchuk
The latest unrest was triggered by a hunger strike that began on September 10, calling for these constitutional safeguards and statehood. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- The Ministry of Home Affairs claims activist Sonam Wangchuk played a key role in instigating protestors in Ladakh.

- He is accused of misleading locals by drawing parallels with Arab Spring uprisings and recent Gen Z protests in Nepal.

- Authorities suggest his rhetoric contributed to escalating unrest in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk played a key role in inciting the recent violence in Ladakh.

According to the ministry, Wangchuk misled locals by invoking imagery, drawing parallels with the Arab Spring uprisings and citing the recent Gen Z-led protests in Nepal, thereby fueling unrest in the region.

The protests in Ladakh stem from long-pending demands by local groups for greater political autonomy. Since the region was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019 without its own legislative assembly, residents have been pressing for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special protections and self-governance rights for tribal areas.

Protesters have also raised concerns about unemployment, underrepresentation in decision-making, protection of land rights, language recognition, and what they see as administrative neglect from the Centre.

The latest unrest was triggered by a hunger strike that began on September 10, calling for these constitutional safeguards and statehood. Tensions rose after two elderly strikers fell ill and demonstrations, led in part by young people, turned violent, including an attack on a political office in Leh. Authorities imposed curfews and used force as the situation escalated.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Lose Emon Early | BAN 12/1 (3)

  2. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

  3. India Test Squad Selection: Five Key Players Missing For West Indies Home Series

  4. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  5. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  4. Delhi Police Book Self-Styled Godman After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  5. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand