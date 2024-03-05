Social Justice Approach To Health – Tamil Nadu Health Model

Way forward

The founding fathers of our constitution after many deliberations placed health and education in the state list. Post emergency these subjects were transferred to the concurrent list. Using the skewed advantage of the constitutional scheme the Union government for the past ten years has passed parliamentary legislations to engulf health sector without proper consultation of the states. The Union government adopts and enforces one size fits all model in a pluralistic country weakening the federal structure. Due to which the state governments are being deprived of their flexibility and creative innovation in health education and delivery of health care. At one end the financial allocation to health by the Union not raising above 1% of its GDP, there is sustained effort to undermine the individual state’s rights in health without proper financial support in National health programs. Therefore, it is imperative for other states to follow Tamil Nadu cause for federal polity in health and education.