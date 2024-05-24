National

Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details

Since 2000, social activist Medha Patkar and the Delhi LG VK Saxena have been locked in a legal battle after she filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). Following Patkar's move against him, Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

PTI
Social Activist Medha Patkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar as been convicted by a Delhi court on Friday in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. As per reports, Patkar was found guilty of criminal defamation by Saket court's metropolitan magistrate Raghav Sharma. As per law, she might get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

Joshimath - null
Projects Should Not Be Launched Without Assessing Ecological Impact, Says Medha Patkar In Joshimath

BY PTI

Patkar rose to prominence through the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) in 1985 to highlight issues faced by tribals, labourers, farmers, fishermen, their families and others living near the Narmada valley.

The Patkar vs Saxena feud

  • Since 2000, Patkar and the Delhi LG have been locked in a legal battle after she she filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

  • VK Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

  • Following Patkar's move against him, Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

L: Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal | R: Delhi -LG VK Saxena - X
Delhi LG Saxena Roots For Swati Maliwal, Slams Kejriwal For 'Deafening Silence'; AAP Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Furthermore, VK Saxena alongside two other BJP MLAs and a Congress leader was also accused of assaulting Patkar at the Sabaramati Ashram in 2002.

  • Last year, the Gujarat High Court had issued Saxena an interim stay on any further proceedings related to the case.

  • In another case, Patkar along with 12 others were booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh last year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  2. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended For ‘Not Following Protocol’
  3. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  4. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  5. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets
  2. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?
  3. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
  4. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice
  5. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Klaasen Compensates For Early Wickets
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  3. Sunil Chhetri Swansong: Igor Stimac Expects Packed Salt Lake Stadium For India Vs Kuwait
  4. T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Joins Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle As ICC Ambassador
  5. ICC Announces Elite Commentary Panel For Men's T20 World Cup 2024
World News
  1. ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive, Report Progress In One Month | Check Full Ruling
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: 'Kejriwal Playing Role Of Playback Singer In Corruption', Says BJP's Trivedi