Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar as been convicted by a Delhi court on Friday in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. As per reports, Patkar was found guilty of criminal defamation by Saket court's metropolitan magistrate Raghav Sharma. As per law, she might get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.
Patkar rose to prominence through the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) in 1985 to highlight issues faced by tribals, labourers, farmers, fishermen, their families and others living near the Narmada valley.
The Patkar vs Saxena feud
Since 2000, Patkar and the Delhi LG have been locked in a legal battle after she she fi
led a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
VK Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.
Following Patkar's move against him, Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.
Furthermore, VK Saxena alongside two other BJP MLAs and a Congress leader was also accused of assaulting Patkar at the Sabaramati Ashram in 2002.
Last year, the Gujarat High Court had issued Saxena an interim stay on any further proceedings related to the case.
In another case, Patkar along with 12 others were booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh last year.