Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details

Since 2000, social activist Medha Patkar and the Delhi LG VK Saxena have been locked in a legal battle after she filed a suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). Following Patkar's move against him, Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.