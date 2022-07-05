Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Slight Rise In Nercury, Moderate Rain Llikely In Delhi

The city recorded a rainfall of 0.6 mm from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:29 am

Mercury rose by a few notches on Tuesday as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 30 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius. 
Sultry weather conditions had prevailed in the national capital on Monday. 
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the MeT said. 
The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 80 per cent. 
The IMD earlier had issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundeshowers.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (161) category around 9:10 AM, data from CPCB showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

