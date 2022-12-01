Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Six Students Of Nagpur Govt Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Home National

Six Students Of Nagpur Govt Medical College Suspended For Ragging

After receiving the video along with the student's complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

Medical College
Nagpur Medical College interns suspended for ragging Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 8:39 am

Six MBBS interns of a government medical college in Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said. The action was taken after the junior student, who is in the first year of the MBBS course at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here in Maharashtra, sent a video of the alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official said.

The suspended students were undergoing internship. The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said. After receiving the video along with the student's complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending internship of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said. The anti-ragging committee of the college have also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, a police official said. The police have sought more information from the college authorities, he said. The state medical education department has also asked the college authorities to submit a report on the incident, an official said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Students Nagpur Govt Medical College Suspended Ragging
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’