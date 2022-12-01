Six Students Of Nagpur Govt Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Six MBBS interns of a government medical college in Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said. The action was taken after the junior student, who is in the first year of the MBBS course at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here in Maharashtra, sent a video of the alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official said.

The suspended students were undergoing internship. The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said. After receiving the video along with the student's complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending internship of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said. The anti-ragging committee of the college have also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, a police official said. The police have sought more information from the college authorities, he said. The state medical education department has also asked the college authorities to submit a report on the incident, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)