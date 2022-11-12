Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Six Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Likely To Be Released Today Evening

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts, who are serving life term for about three decades in the case.

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 4:25 pm

Six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case , including Nalini Sriharan, are likely to be released this evening, a senior official indicated on Saturday.

The prison officials set into motion the process of releasing all six of them including four Sri Lankan nationals, following the receipt of the Supreme Court's Friday order copy setting them at liberty.

Nalini's husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankans while Nalini and R P Ravichandran, belong to Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts, who are serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that its earlier order releasing another convict A G Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.        

Earlier in the day, with relief writ large on her face, Nalini on parole for a month, was escorted by the police to sign at the Katpadi police station. Late in the afternoon she was taken to the Vellore prison to complete the formalities pertaining to her release. Similarly, the Supreme Court's order copies were sent to the Puzhal and Madurai central prisons where the remaining persons have been lodged.

"Nalini Sriharan is all set to walk out of the prison this evening. She will be a free woman and would decide on her future," her advocate P Pugazhendi, said when contacted.

It was not immediately clear if she would stay in Chennai or join her daughter in London. "She will take a call on this," Pugazhendi told PTI. Asked about the fate of her husband, a Sri Lankan national, the senior counsel said the state government would decide.

"Santhan had already expressed his intent to return to Sri Lanka. Initially, they may be lodged at the Sri Lankan refugee camp," he said. 
 

