Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sisodia To Discuss Closure Of Delhi Yoga Class Scheme With LG

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of "conspiring" to shut the programme by pressuring officials. He had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the programme and has sent the file to Saxena for approval.

Sisodia To Discuss Closure Of Delhi Yoga Class Scheme With LG
Sisodia To Discuss Closure Of Delhi Yoga Class Scheme With LG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 7:02 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will meet LG V K Saxena to discuss the matter of alleged attempts to discontinue the AAP government's ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of "conspiring" to shut the programme by pressuring officials. He had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the programme and has sent the file to Saxena for approval.

"I will meet LG sir tomorrow regarding the closure of Yoga classes in Delhi. The file is with LG sir. Yoga classes in Delhi will be closed from Tuesday if immediate action is not taken. Thousands of people will suffer," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his visit to Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal was asked about the controversy around closure of the yoga classes.

"There are 17,000 people who are benefiting from this scheme. They are pressuring officials to shut these classes but I assure you not even a single yoga class will be closed from November 1," Kejriwal told reporters.

Government sources had on Tuesday said that Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to "discontinue" the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year to provide free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi.

Currently, 590 yoga classes are being run daily with more than 17,000 participants.

Related stories

BJP Conspiring To Shut AAP Government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' Programme: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia Seeks Explanation From An Officer Who Favoured Discontinuing 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' Programme: Sources

Congress Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Manish Sisodia’s Comparison To Bhagat Singh

The programme is run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Delhi Yoga Class Scheme Delhi Government Politics Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal