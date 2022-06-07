Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sisodia announces Surjeet Singh Thakur President Of AAP’s Himachal Unit

Surjeet Singh Thakur is all set to become the president of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier today.

Sisodia announces Surjeet Singh Thakur President Of AAP’s Himachal Unit
Manish Sisodia PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 8:29 pm

Surjeet Singh Thakur has been appointed as the president of the Himachal Pradesh unit of AAP, nearly two months after the party dissolved its working committee in the state following the defection of the top functionaries of its state unit to the BJP. The appointment of Thakur was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who visited Shimla on Tuesday. 

Sisodia, accompanied by Himachal AAP co-in-charge Sandeep Pathak, also announced the state unit’s other office-bearers, including eight state vice-presidents, one state secretary, one state treasurer, six state joint secretaries, four Lok Sabha in-charges, and four Lok Sabha joint secretaries. On April 11, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee and announced that it would reorganize it soon, following the defection of its then state unit president Anup Kesari and several other senior functionaries to the BJP.


 Hailing from a village near Rajgarh in the Sirmaur district, Thakur joined AAP as a volunteer since its formation in 2012 and held several posts in the party, including its Sirmaur district president and state vice-president. Soon after the announcement, Thakur, a small farmer, said, "It is only AAP which can appoint an ordinary person like him as its state president." He further said, "AAP wants to change the system in Himachal Pradesh". Having attained higher education in social work, Thakur campaigned for the party in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana elections. He was working with a private firm in Chandigarh and some other places but left his job in 2016 to take care of work related to the party. 

Related stories

Gujarat Looking For Change, AAP Only Medicine To Cure BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia Accuses Assam CM Sarma Of Corruption In PPE Supplies, Sarma Threatens With Defamation Case

Himachal: PM Modi Arrives In Shimla For Roadshow, Rally To Mark 8th Anniversary Of BJP Govt

The newly-appointed state AAP vice-presidents are Bhagwant Singh, Sher Singh Thakur, Rama Guleriya, Puran Chand, Purnender Mohan Kashyap, SS Zogta, KG Parashar, and Manish Thakur. Besides, its state secretary will be Rakesh Mandotra and treasurer  Professor Kulwant Rana, while state joint secretaries are BR Kaundal, Chetan Chambiyal, Aman Guleria, Pankaj Pandit, Santram, and Surender Bandhu. Besides, Raj Thakur, Rajeev Ambia, Capt. Prashant Sharma and Rakesh Ajta have been appointed as Lok Sabha in-charges for Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla seats. 


Later, while talking to reporters here, Sisodia said that previous Akali and Congress governments were responsible for pro-Khalistani activities in Punjab.  Responding to media queries regarding raising pro-Khalistani slogans in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and other Punjab cities on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Monday, Sisodia said, "It's very interesting. In Punjab, there were Akali and Congress governments and they not only organized such types of activities every year but also encouraged such activities."

 The senior AAP leader further stated, "As AAP has come to power in Punjab, such activities will also be put to an end gradually." 

Tags

National Surjeet Singh Thakur AAP Himachal Unit Manish Sisodia Ordinary Person Social Work Pro-Khalistani Slogans Akali AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj