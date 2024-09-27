'Silent Spectators, Doing Nothing': SC Raps Delhi Air Quality Panel Over Inaction

While speaking on the plan, AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "A ban on firecrackers will be implemented this year as well and once the notification is issued, the ban will be fully enforced. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stages will come into effect and 588 teams have been formed to control the open burning of garbage. We will encourage work from home and voluntarily reducing the use of private vehicles. If necessary, the odd-even (road rationalisation) scheme will be implemented, and artificial rain is also an option that we are exploring."