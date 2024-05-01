National

Delhi Records Maximum Number Of 'Good To Moderate' Air Quality Days In April Since 2018

According to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi saw only seven days with air quality index (AQI) greater than 200 in April this year. There were 13 such days in the month in 2023; 30 in 2022; 12 in 2021; 18 in 2019; and 22 in 2018.