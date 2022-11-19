Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Blood Samples Of Victim's Father, Brother Collected For DNA Analysis

The blood samples of the father and brother of the woman, who was allegedly killed and sawed into 35 pieces by her live-in partner in Mehrauli here, have been collected for DNA matching with body parts recovered till now, police said.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

"To ascertain that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother of 'A' (Walkar) have been collected for DNA analysis. To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same has also been sent for forensic retrieval of data," an official statement said.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other through an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love.

But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year. Around mid-May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her.

A Delhi court on last Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Meanwhile, a section of lawyers on Thursday evening at a court premises here shouting slogans against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Mehrauli killing case.

Around 100 advocates, practising at Saket district courts in New Delhi, assembled when they came to know that the accused will be produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla. They shouted slogans demanding award of death penalty for Poonawala, who is under police custody.

(With PTI Inputs)