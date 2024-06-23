National

Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta In Ranchi To Strategise For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

"In their first visit as state election in-charge and co in-charge, they will hold meetings with party leaders, office-bearers of the core committee, district presidents, district in-charges and workers," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo told PTI.

PTI
Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta In Ranchi To Strategise For Jharkhand Assembly Polls Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are in Jharkhand to prepare strategies for the assembly elections in the state due later this year, a party official said on Sunday.

Chouhan, the BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand, and Sarma, the co in-charge, will also review the party's Lok Sabha poll performance in the state.

A series of brainstorming sessions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, he said.

"The party's performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand will be reviewed and a roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls will be prepared," he said.

Chouhan and Sarma planted trees at ICAR, Namkum campus and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area respectively as part of the party's 'Ek ped maa ke naam' drive.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the environment. To make the earth safe for the coming generations, this initiative has been started," Chouhan told reporters.

He refused to divulge details about the meetings, only stating, "It will be good for Jharkhand."

