Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray joins Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 65

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 7:03 pm

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray joins the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Kalamnuri, Hingoli, where the march arrived during the day from the neighbouring Nanded district, Maharashtra. 

Aaditya was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.

They walked along with Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country foot march which has entered its 65th day. The Congress MP from Kerala and Aaditya waved to people along the route. A group of people who arrived to cheer the march, including a large number of women and children, even brought an elephant along. Among those who stood along the route and shouted slogans in support of the march and sought implementation of 'One Rank One Pension (ORO) were 22 former servicemen.

Flowers were showered on the participants in Seni village in Nanded's Ardhapur taluka, with the march entering the Hingoli district at Choramba Phata.

Gandhi interacted with people along the route of the march.

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad participated in the march. NCP chief Sharad Pawar could not join the yatra due to his ill health.

Uddhav Thackeray has been also invited to take part in the march during its Maharashtra leg.

