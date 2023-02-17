Shah To Attend Lokmat Event In Nagpur On Saturday, Release Commemorative Coin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will attend a programme organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of its founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's edition from the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be the guests of honour at the event, a Lokmat Media statement said on Friday.

At the programme to be held at Suresh Bhat Auditorium at Reshimbag, Shah will release a special issue of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat, a leading regional language newspaper in the country, said the statement.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also release a commemorative coin in the memory of 'Babuji' and a special postage stamp on Lokmat's golden jubilee, it added.

-With PTI Input