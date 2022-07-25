Monday, Jul 25, 2022
SFI Stages Protest Demanding Arrest Of All Involved In School Jobs Scam

Around 50 members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) led by its state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar said that even though minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested, others in the ruling establishment who were involved in the scam are yet to be nabbed.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the CPI(M) of doing "cheap politics". PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:13 am

CPI(M)'s students wing SFI on Sunday staged a protest demanding the arrest of all those involved in the school jobs scam. Around 50 members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) led by its state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar said that even though minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested, others in the ruling establishment who were involved in the scam are yet to be nabbed.

"We urge the ED to bring to the book all those involved in the scam. The students of West Bengal want that," Sarkar said. The agitators beat drums and raised slogans during their demonstration at Sealdah railway station. TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the CPI(M) of doing "cheap politics".

"The CPI(M) seems to have forgotten its 34-year-long rule, during which several scams took place but none were investigated. Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had once said that he did not want to be part of a 'government of thieves'. How can the CPI(M) of SFI lecture us about corruption?" Ghosh added.

(With PTI inputs)

