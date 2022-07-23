Separatist Yasin Malik Goes On Hunder Strike In Tihar Jail, Alleges Unfair Trial

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has gone on a hunger strike in Tihar Jail in Delhi, according to officials.

Officials on Saturday said that Malik is on a strike but refused to comment on the reason behind it. PTI quoted sources as saying that Malik has alleged that he was not getting a fair trial.

A senior jail official said Malik started his hunger strike on Friday morning.

Malik is the chief of the banned organisation Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), believed to be behind several acts of terror including killings of Air Force personnel in Kashmir and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of former J&K Chief Minister and former Union minister Mufti Mohammed.

Malik was convicted in a terror funding case by a Delhi court in May and is serving varying jail terms, all running concurrently. He has been kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail number seven under heavy security.

Malik was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The terror funding case is just one of the 65 cases registered against Malik, which include cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and sedition, according to The Indian Express.

Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also lodged in the high-security Tihar jail, went on a hunger strike for 17 days demanding additional meetings with his wife, lodged in jail number six.

(With PTI inputs)