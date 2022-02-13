Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sensitive Polling Booths Increase: Police

Meanwhile, the Erode Municipal Corporation said for violation of election norms, the civic body has received 13 complaints from the general public and was investigating the matter.

Sensitive Polling Booths Increase: Police
Sensitive Polling Booths Increase: Police

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 7:34 pm

The sensitive polling stations have increased in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. According to police attached to the election section, the urban local body elections would be conducted for the Erode Municipal Corporation, four Municipalities and 42 Town Panchayats on February 19. The votes would be counted on February 22.
       

The police officials said for the peaceful conduct of the election, 1,221 booths were formed in 401 places in the district. They verified each and every area in the 401 places.                    

Till last week, they found 133 polling stations were sensitive.  After further investigations, they declared on Sunday that 184 polling stations were sensitive and located in 72 places, where additional armed policemen would be deployed. Further, more CCTV cameras would be installed to prevent any untoward incident.
     

Related stories

AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Stars As Australia Edge Out Sri Lanka In Super Over, Take 2-0 Lead In T20I Series

Delhi Police Tapping Social Media's Power To Spread Its Messaging

Madhya Pradesh: 11 Villagers Held, 27 Booked For Stopping Dalit Man's Marriage Procession, Ransacking Venue

Meanwhile, the Erode Municipal Corporation said for violation of election norms, the civic body has received 13 complaints from the general public and was investigating the matter.

Similarly, the TASMAC officials declared that due to the election, the outlets and their attached bars would be closed on February 17, 18, 19 and 22 in the district. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Sensitive Polling Booths Tamil Nadu Police Elections: Voting Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident