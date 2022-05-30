Monday, May 30, 2022
Self-Help Group From Thanjavur Sends Gift To PM, Earns Praise From Him

Highlighting the creativity and artistic talent of the people of the country, Modi talked about a gift sent to him by the self-help group from Thanjavur.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 30 May 2022 9:05 am

A handicrafts kiosk set up by the Thanjavur administration to promote sales of handmade products manufactured by women Self Help Groups (SHGs) came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday.

The women SHG's 'Tharagaigal Kaivinai Porutkal Virpanai Angadi' initiative was launched a few months ago. The store, which was set up at the railway station, has so far transacted business to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the SHGs are skilled in manufacturing artistic products. He, however, noted that marketing was not an easy task for them. "So, we had to open a store for the handicrafted items and employ women from other SHGs to help with marketing and sales."

The women also craft toys, mats, bags, artificial jewellery apart from GI products like Thanjavur doll and bronze lamps. "We hope to open two more stores shortly and many more over the next few months across the city. These handicrafts are currently produced by 28 groups and we have plans to increase the production. " the collector said.

"This gift bears the fragrance of Indianness and the blessings of Matri-Shakti - a glimpse of her affection for me. This is a special Thanjavur doll, which also has a GI tag. I offer special thanks to the Thanjavur self-help group for sending me this gift imbued in the local culture," Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

