Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Select Citizens, Middlemen Availed Of Benefits Of Government Schemes In Past: PM Modi

In his virtual address at the function to distribute PMJAY-MA (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Ma Amrutam) Yojana cards in Gandhinagar, the prime minister also underlined the need to fight malnutrition.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi distribute PMJAY-MA Yojana cards PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 6:01 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said benefits of government schemes were availed of by few aware citizens and middlemen in the past but now the government delivers such benefits at the doors of the eligible people.

In his virtual address at the function to distribute PMJAY-MA (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Ma Amrutam) Yojana cards in Gandhinagar, the prime minister also underlined the need to fight malnutrition.

He said it is important to fight malnutrition "as when the child is healthy the country will be healthy". “Under previous governments, they used to meet in a big convention centre to announce a scheme, light a lamp, and leaders used to give good lectures and that's all. After that only a few aware citizens and middlemen used to get the benefits of such schemes. The benefits hardly used to reach the needy people,” Modi said. 

The Prime Minister said his government has changed this practice. "Now, the government goes to every house, identifies beneficiaries and gives benefits of the scheme to the eligible people,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Select Citizens Middlemen Availed Benefits Virtual Address Government Schemes Past PM Modi PMJAY-MA Fight Malnutrition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job