SC Stays Ayush Ministry's Notification Pertaining To Misleading Ads On Drugs, Cosmetic Rules

"It is respectfully submitted that as the process of final gazette notification will take further time, in order to avoid confusion among the various State/UT SLAs (state licensing authorities) and to prevent avoidable litigations, Ministry of Ayush vide letter dated August 29, 2023 directed all state/UTs licensing authorities not to take any action under Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 as the final notification is under process," the Centre had said in its affidavit.