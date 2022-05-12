SC Seeks Status Report On SIT Probe Into Alleged Fake Encounters In Manipur

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to file a report giving the status of the investigation conducted so far by the SIT into alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur from 2000 to 2012.

The top court, which was hearing a PIL seeking a probe into 1,528 cases of extra-judicial killings in Manipur, on July 14, 2017, had constituted an SIT and ordered the lodging of the FIRs and probe into such killings in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli issued the direction on the petition filed by ‘Extra Judicial Execution Victim and The Human Rights Alert’.

The organisation said that it has compiled a report on 1528 alleged extra-judicial executions carried out by the security forces in the state. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, said out of 655 cases, which were to be probed by the SIT, 39 cases only have been probed so far and inquiries in the remaining cases have been abandoned. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, opposed the submissions.

The law officer said that she would be placed on record the status report concerning the progress made by the SIT. Earlier, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur (since retired), and U U Lalit were hearing the case and had asked the SIT to file the final reports in four cases of alleged fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles, and the police in Manipur in the appropriate courts.

-With PTI Input