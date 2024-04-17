SC Seeks Haryana Govt's Reply On Plea For FIR Against Police Officials In 2013 Custodial Death Case

"Apart from that, the petitioner never challenged the order dated March 11, 2015, passed by this court, whereby this court had observed that no foul play had taken place in the present case and the prayer of the petitioner to get the FIR registered with a view to initiate the investigation was specifically declined by this court. Only an application was filed after three years, on December 7, 2018, for recalling the order dated March 11, 2015, passed by this court," the high court had said.