Friday, Dec 02, 2022
SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Stay Of Delhi MCD Polls

The counsel for petitioner ‘National Youth Party’ said they are challenging the delimitation of wards done for the poll and seeking stay of the municipal elections.

Election campaign for MCD polls
SC dismisses the plea seeking to stay the MCD polls Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 12:46 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held on December 4.     

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said with the passage of time, the plea has become infructuous. The counsel for petitioner ‘National Youth Party’ said they are challenging the delimitation of wards done for the poll and seeking stay of the municipal elections. The bench said the polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday and it cannot interfere at this juncture. 

The petitioner has challenged the November 9 order of the Delhi High Court by which it had refused to interfere with the municipal polls and dismissed the plea. 

(With PTI inputs)

