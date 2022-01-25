Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC: Driving Military Truck After Drinking Is A Serious Breach Of Conduct

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by a PAC driver (since deceased) challenging the order of dismissal passed by the Disciplinary Authority which had held him guilty for causing an accident under the influence of alcohol.

SC: Driving Military Truck After Drinking Is A Serious Breach Of Conduct
SC: Driving Military Truck After Drinking Is A Serious Breach Of Conduct - File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 7:12 pm

The Supreme Court expressed its dismay over the incident of driving a truck carrying the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel under the influence of alcohol . The bench further said that a serious misconduct and indiscipline cannot be tolerated in the disciplined Military.

 A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said merely because there was no major loss and it was a minor accident cannot be a ground to show leniency.

"It was sheer good luck that the accident was not a fatal accident. It could have been a fatal accident. When the employee was driving a truck carrying the PAC personnel, the lives of those PAC personnel who were travelling in the truck were in the hands of the driver. Therefore, it can be said that he played with the lives of those PAC personnel, who were on duty and travelling from Fatehpur to Allahabad on Kumbh Mela duty," the bench said.

The top court further said that even otherwise, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is not only a misconduct but also an offence. "Nobody can be permitted to drive the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Such a misconduct of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and playing with the life of others is a very serious misconduct. There are also other misconducts earlier committed by the employee," the bench said.

Related stories

R-Day: Centre Declares 939 Police Medals Including 189 For Gallantry

Puducherry LG Soundararajan Instructs People To Become Responsible Citizens

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

It said considering the statement of the employee that he had consumed the liquor after the accident with the objective to suppress the fear, the punishment of dismissal can be said to be too harsh and may be treated one for compulsory retirement.

"In view of the above and for the reasons stated hereinabove and in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the award of punishment of dismissal can be said to be too harsh, the punishment of dismissal is directed to be converted into compulsory retirement of the employee.

"As the employee has since died, and on converting the punishment of dismissal to that of compulsory retirement, death-cum-retirement benefits as also the benefit of family pension, if any, shall be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased employee in accordance with law and bearing in mind that punishment of dismissal has now been converted into one of compulsory retirement. The present appeal is partly allowed to the aforesaid extent," the bench said.

( With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National Provincial Armed Constabulary Military Vehicle Supreme Court Kumbh Mela
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

65 Per Cent Waste Pickers Have No Formal Education, Number Higher Among Disadvantaged Groups: UNDP

NEWSFLASH: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Vaccine Makers Named For Padma Awards

 Karnataka Brain Health Initiative Launched To Screen Mental Health Patients

Delhi Govt To Install 115-Ft Indian Flags At 75 Spots In City: Satyendar Jain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare