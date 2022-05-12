Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Directs Rajasthan Government To Take Stringent Measures To Stop Illegal Mining Of Bajri

The top court also directed the state government to grant mining leases in favour of 68 lessees who have obtained environmental clearance without further delay. “On one hand you want legal mining, while on the other hand, you are not granting leases. Our doubts are growing stronger and stronger.  Why are you not implementing the order,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai said.

SC Directs Rajasthan Government To Take Stringent Measures To Stop Illegal Mining Of Bajri
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:11 pm

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Rajasthan government to take stringent measures to stop illegal mining of bajri (riverbed sand) as well as transportation. A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked the State to file an affidavit stating steps to arrest illegal mining within two weeks.  

The top court also directed the state government to grant mining leases in favour of 68 lessees who have obtained environmental clearance without further delay. “On one hand you want legal mining, while on the other hand, you are not granting leases. Our doubts are growing stronger and stronger.  Why are you not implementing the order,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai said.

Related stories

Rajasthan Cong MLA, Accused Of Assaulting Engineers, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand

Coal India Limited Exceeds Commitment To Electricity Plants; Tough Time For Non-Power Sector

TMC's Anubrata Mondal Admitted to Hospital with Chest Pain

The counsel for the state government assured the bench that if there is no legal impediment, the leases will be granted. The apex also expressed concern over the use of unregistered tractors and trolleys for transportation of illegally mined material and asked the state to apprise about the steps taken.

The counsel for the Rajasthan government told the bench that measures were taken by the state to stop the “social menace” of illegal mining. He submitted that a large no of FIRs was registered against violators and measures were taken to stop illegal mining and transportation. The top court was hearing a case related to the illegal mining of bajri in the state.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Mining Illegal Mining Rajasthan Government New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying