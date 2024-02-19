Sandeshkhali Case: SC Pauses Parliament Panel Probe Against Bengal Officers, Mamata Says BJP Exaggerating Issue

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Lok Sabha notices issued to the West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and others over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

Sukanta Majumdar had sustained injuries last week as BJP workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped from going to violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state officials, and stayed the notices issued seeking their presence at 10.30 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP of making a "mountain of a molehill" over the Sandeshkhali issue. West Bengal CM Banerjee has also said the incident was "made to happen".