S Jaishankar Reaches New York To Meet UN Secretary General

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reached New York where he will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Jaishankar reached New York following his visit to Washington DC where he met his US counterpart Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as part of India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue among other engagements.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival in New York.

EAM will, inter alia, be meeting UN Secretary General @antonioguterres during his visit. pic.twitter.com/OH25YxYdub — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) April 14, 2022

From Washington DC, Singh travelled to Hawaii to visit the headquarters of US Indo-Pacific Command. He will also visit the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces during his brief stay in Hawaii.

With PTI inputs