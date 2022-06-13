Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Russia Replaces Saudi Arabi as India's 2nd Biggest Oil Supplier

Russia has displaced Saudi Arabia as India's second-largest oil supplier as Russian oil prices went down considerably after its Ukraine invasion.

Crude oil extraction.

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 9:24 pm

Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become India's second-biggest supplier of oil behind Iraq as refiners snap up Russian crude available at a deep discount following the war in Ukraine, industry data showed.

Russia has now become the second-biggest supplier of oil, followed by Iraq. Replacing Saudi Arabia, industry data showed that Russia has offered a considerable discount on its oil to India. Indian refiners bought about 25 million barrels of Russian oil in May or over 16 percent of all their oil imports. Russian-origin crude hit 5 percent of India's total seaborne imports in April for the first time, rising from under 1 percent throughout 2021 and Q1 2022, the data showed.


India, the world's third-biggest oil-importing and consuming nation, has long defended purchases of crude oil from Russia following President Vladimir Putin ordering the invasion of Ukraine. The Oil Ministry had last month stated that "energy purchases from Russia remain minuscule in comparison to India's total consumption."

 Iraq remained the top supplier to India in May and Saudi Arabia is now the third biggest supplier. India has taken advantage of discounted prices to ramp up oil imports from Russia at a time when global energy prices have been rising. After the US and China, India is the world's third-largest consumer of oil, over 85 percent of which is imported.


Following its invasion of Ukraine, there are now fewer buyers for Russia's Ural crude oil, with some foreign governments and companies deciding to shun Russian energy exports, and its price has fallen. Indian refiners have taken advantage of this and bought Russian crude oil at discount as high as USD 30 per barrel.

