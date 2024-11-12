National

Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy

The first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia is on a two-day visit to India.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia india visit modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov (L). Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, such as trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity.

PM Modi welcomed the sustained and joint efforts being made by the teams on both sides for the implementation of decisions taken during his recent visits and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity, it said.

PM Modi extended his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to continued exchanges with him, according to the statement.

In a post on X after the meeting with Manturov, Modi said, "Glad to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov today. Happy to see that teams on both sides are working together to implement decisions taken during my recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Manturov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will jointly hold a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation here on November 12 during his "working visit" to India.

