Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot

The RSS and the BJP had no contribution in India's freedom struggle and did not make any sacrifice, thus misleading the people, he charged.

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan - File photo

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:33 am

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that the RSS and the BJP are distorting history and misleading the country, and said the youth should study history and think themselves. The RSS and the BJP had no contribution in India's freedom struggle and did not make any sacrifice, thus misleading the people, he charged.

"What rights do they have to mislead the youth? They only know how to distort history," he said in a virtual programme on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "They never accepted Mahatma Gandhi. Now their people are worshipping and installing statues of (Nathuram) Godse," he said, targeting the RSS-BJP.

Gehlot also countered the narrative that nothing had been done in the 70 years since Independence. "All the development that has taken place...was it done in only seven years?" he asked. "In this country of unity in diversity, some forces are misleading our youth. We should not allow these forces to be successful," he said.

Related stories

Akhilesh Appeals To People To Light Flame On Jan 26 In 'Memory' Of Amar Jawan Jyoti

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merges With Eternal Flame At National War Memorial

Ex-Servicemen Express Mixed Reactions On Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With NWM's Eternal Flame

Gehlot said that attempts were being made to distort history. "Amar Jawan Jyoti, which has been burning for 50 years, has been extinguished,” he said.

In a short ceremony on Friday afternoon, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at the India Gate was taken and merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) 400 metres away. He said that despite differences, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose espouse the cause of freedom.

"There was mutual coordination among the heroes of the freedom movement for the purpose of freedom from the British rule. Bose joined the freedom struggle after taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. Like Gandhi and Nehru, his aim was also the independence of the country,” he said. Gehlot also said that the relationship between Nehru and Bose was strong.

He said, "The political fight should be of ideology but it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, politics was being done on the basis of caste and religion." The chief minister said that the youth should study history, think themselves and take inspiration from the traditions of the country. There should be an environment of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the country. "Only then the country will prosper," he said. He said that Bose instilled a new spirit in the youth and showed his courage by raising the Azad Hind Fauj on foreign soil.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot RSS BJP Amar Jawan Jyoti National War Memorial (NWM)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

Jammu-Srinagar NH Opens For Stranded Vehicles

PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

Delhi HC Lists For April 20 PIL On Issue Of Prime Minister's Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1