'Roz Ka Kaam': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Hits Biker, Casually Drives Off In Faridabad

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has come under scrutiny after a video went viral showing him recklessly driving an SUV and striking a motorcycle rider without stopping in Faridabad. The footage was reportedly filmed by a backseat passenger that captured Dalal speeding over 140 km/h on a busy Haryana road.
Despite warnings from a woman seated next to him, Dalal showed no remorse and continued driving with high speed and hitting a biker on the road.
Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the video where Dalal's co-passengers can be heard asking him to slow down.
After the biker was hit allegedly by Dalal on a busy road, the co-passenger filming the video was heard alerting him that the man had aflled down from the bike.
To that, Dala could be heard saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (There's no big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am)."
Bharadwaj sharing the video wrote, "Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143Kmph on a busy inner city highway."
Faridabad Police acknowledged the accident video and in a post on X wrote, "This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad police. Although no complaint has been made to the police in this matter. But the police administration has taken cognizance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is going on. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."