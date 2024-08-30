National

'Roz Ka Kaam': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Hits Biker, Casually Drives Off In Faridabad

Despite warnings from a woman seated next to him, Dalal showed no remorse and continued driving with high speed and hitting a biker on the road.

fitness influencer Rajat Dalal found hitting a biker with car and escaping on camera
fitness influencer Rajat Dalal found hitting a biker with car and escaping on camera Photo: X/@DeepikaBhardwaj
info_icon

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has come under scrutiny after a video went viral showing him recklessly driving an SUV and striking a motorcycle rider without stopping in Faridabad. The footage was reportedly filmed by a backseat passenger that captured Dalal speeding over 140 km/h on a busy Haryana road.

Despite warnings from a woman seated next to him, Dalal showed no remorse and continued driving with high speed and hitting a biker on the road.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the video where Dalal's co-passengers can be heard asking him to slow down.

After the biker was hit allegedly by Dalal on a busy road, the co-passenger filming the video was heard alerting him that the man had aflled down from the bike.

To that, Dala could be heard saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (There's no big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am)."

Bharadwaj sharing the video wrote, "Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143Kmph on a busy inner city highway."

Faridabad Police acknowledged the accident video and in a post on X wrote, "This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad police. Although no complaint has been made to the police in this matter. But the police administration has taken cognizance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is going on. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets After Gus Atkinson's Late Charge
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown
  3. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  4. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  5. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren Joins BJP in Ranchi
  2. 'Roz Ka Kaam': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Hits Biker, Casually Drives Off In Faridabad
  3. 'Apologise To My God': PM Modi On Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue Collapse In Maharashtra
  4. Hyderabad: Swiggy Genie Delivery Guy Steals Laptop From Backpack, Demands Rs 15K In Ransom To Return It
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
  2. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  3. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  4. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
World News
  1. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
  2. Israel Fires On Gaza Aid Convoy, West Bank Assault Enters Day 3 | Latest
  3. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  4. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  5. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin