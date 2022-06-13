Rise Of Khalistani Forces In Punjab A Threat To Himachal Also: Jairam Thakur

As Himachal Pradesh prepares for elections later this year, Jairam Thakur completes his first term as the chief minister. Thakur spoke to Outlook’s Ashutosh Bhardwaj on several issues ranging from the Khalistan challenge in Himachal, Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on the Gyanvapi to the student politics of the state.

Edited excerpts from the interview to be published soon:

Khalistani flags and slogans have appeared in several parts of Himachal Pradesh in the election year. What is its political significance?

It’s an unfortunate development. Our neighbouring state recently elected a new government by a new party. This change has encouraged some forces there. You can see Khalistani flags, slogans and posters in that state. A rocket was recovered. People carry AK-47. When such things happen in the neighbouring state, it can adversely affect us.

You are examining the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in your state. Large parts of Himachal like Spiti and Lahaul are inhabited by tribes who have different customs and rituals. Do you expect any resistance from them?

I have asked officials to legally examine it (UCC). I don’t think there will be any major difficulty in executing and implementing it in the state. There is no resistance from their (tribes) side. They are cooperating with us.

Is it going to be in your election manifesto?

Yes, it can be.

How do you see Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement on the Gyanvapi that there’s no need to look for a shivling in every mosque?

I think what he meant was that we all should create a situation to move together. If in that (Gyanvapi) mosque a shivling has been found, then the (Muslim) society should accept that their ancestors committed a mistake and the place, as per the evidence found there, should be dedicated to that (Hindu) religion.

You have seen both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Compare the two PMs and their working styles.

Atalji won over people with a different style, Modiji has another style. From small schoolchildren, and youth, to the elderly, everyone has respect for Modiji. It’s rare. Bachche se lekar bujurg tak, jahan Modiji kii baat aat hai, ladne ko pad jaate hain, katai bhi unke bare men sunne ke liye taiyar nahin. (From kids to elderly persons, when it comes to Modiji, people won’t listen to anything and are prepared to fight.)