Retired Paramilitary Personnel Found Murdered In His Shop In Haryana's Sonipat

47-year-old Virender had gone missing on April 13, they said, adding his family had lodged a complaint on April 15.

File%20Image
Retired Paramilitary Personnel Found Murdered In His Shop In Haryana's Sonipat Photo: File Image
info_icon

A retired paramilitary personnel was found murdered and his body found inside deep freezer of his shop in a village in Sonipat's Kharkhoda, police said on Wednesday.

Virender's body was found late Tuesday night by some of his family members who went to the shop and discovered foul smell coming from inside. The police was informed later.

Virender ran a small shop in his village, police said.

His wife had lodged a complaint stating that her husband did not return home from his shop on April 13. Initially, the family had found the shop closed and launched a search to trace him. When they did not get any clue, they informed the police.

"Virender's body did not bear any injury marks. As of now, we cannot say how the ex-paramilitary personnel was murdered. The autopsy report is awaited as the body samples have been sent for chemical analysis," Inspector Ankit, SHO, Kharkhoda, said over the phone.

A murder case has been registered against unknown persons, he said.

