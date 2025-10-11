The consequences of this shift are particularly visible in higher education. Consider the case of PhD scholars who spend five to six years studying a single topic, engaging deeply with theoretical frameworks, archival sources, and fieldwork. Yet, when it comes to qualifying for teaching or research positions, they are required to clear MCQ-based examinations that often test superficial recall rather than substantive knowledge. How can a scholar whose expertise lies in a highly specialised area be expected to compete in a test that values breadth over depth? This contradiction lies at the heart of the current crisis in academia.