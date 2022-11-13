Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Resentment Brews In Delhi BJP Over MCD Polls Candidate Selection

The Delhi BJP unit is reportedly questioning the party leadership over the choice of candidates for the upcoming civic body polls here, with many party workers and leaders registering their protest and 'threatening' to withdraw support.  

Unified Municipal Corporation Of Delhi
Unified Municipal Corporation Of Delhi PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 10:07 pm

The Delhi BJP had on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs, and nine former mayors, according to a party statement. It said that the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later.  

Party sources claimed that many BJP MLAs and MPs are upset over the chosen candidates, with the party symbol withheld on eight seats due to a dispute over ticket distribution.         

Monday is the last day of filing nominations for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary Teena Sharma tweeted a video saying, "What was the basis for giving tickets to these women? I want to ask this as the general secretary of Mahila Morcha."

In the video, she questioned the tickets given to the Mahila Morcha president and another general secretary. She also alleged that she was denied a ticket from Andrews Ganj despite her name being recommended by the district and state units.

Sources said some BJP MPs were also not happy with the way their recommendations in the distribution of tickets for several wards under their parliamentary constituencies were not accepted.  

They said party MPs, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, met with national leaders to register their complaints. 

"Gambhir was particularly dissatisfied with the distribution of tickets against his recommendations for Anand Vihar, Mayur Vihar, and Mandawali wards. Tiwari is also learned to be unhappy with the tickets given to 'undeserving' candidates in 8-10 wards in North East Delhi," sources close to the two MPs said.  

A party spokesperson said there was resentment among some ward unit 
office-bearers who have threatened to oppose the party candidates in their respective wards. 

Some party workers also staged protests at the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg here and raised slogans against the party candidates. 

(Inputs from PTI)

