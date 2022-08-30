Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Religion Has Become Prosecuting Factor In India, Alleges PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:18 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that religion had become a prosecuting factor in the country's "warped idea of justice".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested.

"Bilkis Bano's rapists walked free & now no action taken against Lingayat Mutt Seer despite serious rape charges. Religion has become the prosecuting factor in India’s warped idea of justice. New Rashtra as envisioned by BJP is underway,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Related stories

Was Shocked And Numbed After Release Of Bilkis Bano's Rapists: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Been Placed Under House Arrest

Giving Voter Rights To Outsiders In J&K Is Last Nail In Coffin Of Democracy: Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Prosecuting Factor Warped Idea Of Justice The Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Lingayat Mutt Seer Sexual Harassment
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'