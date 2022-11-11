Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Releasing Killers Of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi Against Public Sentiments: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Supreme Court's decision to release the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination has come as a shock to the people of the country.  

Rajiv Gandhis 78th birth anniversary
Rajiv Gandhis 78th birth anniversary Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 9:02 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Supreme Court's decision to release the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination has come as a shock to the people of the country.  

"The order of the Supreme Court to release the killers of Rajiv Gandhi has shocked the people of the country," he said in a tweet.

"The order to release the killers of Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the unity of the country and to establish peace in the Indian subcontinent, is not in accordance with the public sentiment," he wrote, and adding "the Supreme Court should reconsider this decision."  

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who was serving life imprisonment for killing Rajiv Gandhi through a bomb blast.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Rajasthan Nalini Sriharan R P Ravichandran Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination Supreme Court
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'