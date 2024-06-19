Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested one person in connection with the Reasi terror attack that killed nine people and injured 33 others on June 9. The arrest comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case on June 17, following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"One formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He's not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack," Reasi senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma, said, as reported by The Hindustan Times.
According to the police, accused Hakim Din, a resident of Rajouri, is suspected to have provided logistics to the terrorists for the attack.
The attack occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district came under terrorist fire in Teryath village.The pilgrims were mainly from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Around 50 people have been detained in connection with the investigation.
The J&K police had earlier released a sketch of a suspect and offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on those involved.
J&K Reasi Terrorist Attack | What We Know
Nine people including three women were killed and 33 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on June 9, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.
Witnesses shared what they saw, with one survivor describing how the bus was barraged with 25 to 30 shots before it plunged down the gorge. Another witness, cited in a news agency PTI report, recalled seeing a masked assailant in a red muffler firing on the bus. The injured pilgrims were rushed to Teryath Hospital, Narayan Hospital and Reasi District Hospital for treatment.