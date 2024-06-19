National

Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested one person in connection with the Reasi terror attack that killed nine people and injured 33 others on June 9.

PTI
The bus was ferrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested one person in connection with the Reasi terror attack that killed nine people and injured 33 others on June 9. The arrest comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case on June 17, following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

"One formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He's not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack," Reasi senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma, said, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

According to the police, accused Hakim Din, a resident of Rajouri, is suspected to have provided logistics to the terrorists for the attack. 

Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
Massive Manhunt Launched For Terrorists Behind Deadly Attack On Pilgrims

BY Naseer Ganai

The attack occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district came under terrorist fire in Teryath village.The pilgrims were mainly from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Around 50 people have been detained in connection with the investigation.

The J&K police had earlier released a sketch of a suspect and offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on those involved.

J&K Reasi Terrorist Attack | What We Know

Nine people including three women were killed and 33 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on June 9, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.

Witnesses shared what they saw, with one survivor describing how the bus was barraged with 25 to 30 shots before it plunged down the gorge. Another witness, cited in a news agency PTI report, recalled seeing a masked assailant in a red muffler firing on the bus. The injured pilgrims were rushed to Teryath Hospital, Narayan Hospital and Reasi District Hospital for treatment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  3. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
  4. Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists
  5. SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'
  2. Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’
  3. Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas
  4. Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business
  5. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
Sports News
  1. ICC T20I Rankings: This Australian Takes Top Spot From Mohammad Nabi In Allrounder's List
  2. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Post 326/3 Vs South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  3. South Africa Super 8s Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Among Pakistan Stars Likely To Be Rested For Bangladesh Tests: Sources
  5. US Open Golf: Schauffele Believes McIlroy Under A Microscope After Losses
World News
  1. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  2. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  3. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  4. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  5. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21