Rats Spotted Inside Orthopaedic Ward Of Gonda Medical College, Probe Ordered

A video showing rats inside the orthopaedic ward of Gonda Medical College has gone viral on social media.
The district magistrate ordered a probe and immediate anti-rodent measures after taking cognisance of the clip.
The medical college has restricted attendants and banned large quantities of food inside wards to prevent recurrence.
A video purportedly showing rats moving freely inside the orthopaedic ward of Gonda Medical College has triggered an official response, with the district magistrate ordering a probe into the incident after the clip circulated widely on social media.
According to PTI, the video, reportedly recorded by patients admitted to the autonomous medical college and said to be around two days old, shows at least five large rats scurrying inside the ward. The rodents can be seen climbing onto patients’ beds, moving across tables and running close to the oxygen pipeline, triggering panic among those admitted, PTI reported.
Taking cognisance of the footage, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan directed medical college principal Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane to take immediate and strict action. Acting on the directions, anti-rodent medicines were sprayed in the affected wards, and the district administration ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, according to PTI.
The principal said food brought into wards by patients’ attendants attracts rats. He assured that no negligence regarding patient safety would be tolerated. He added that after medicines were sprayed across all wards, rats have disappeared, though the matter is still under investigation.
The medical college administration has also announced several preventive steps. Under the new rules, only one attendant per patient will be allowed inside wards except during visiting hours, and the entry of multiple attendants has been restricted. Carrying large quantities of food items inside wards has also been prohibited.
Medical Superintendent D N Singh said instructions have been issued to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive in all wards.
(With inputs from PTI)