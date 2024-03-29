J&K: 10 Killed As SUV Rolls Into Gorge From Highway In Ramban

At least ten people were lost their lives after an SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday morning.
The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar when it fell into a 300-feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, officials said.
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were at the spot from where bodies of 10 passengers have been recovered amid heavy rains, the officials said.
Officials said that the car's driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.
Advertisement
Rescue operation was underway, the officials said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Ramban district collector, Baseer-ul-Haq after learning about the tragic road accident. "Police, SDRF and civil QRT have reached the spot. Rescue operation is going on. I’m in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.