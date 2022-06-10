Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Rakesh Tikait Expresses Concerns Over Farmers Affected By The Upcoming Noida Airport.

Former BKU leader, Rakesh Tikait, has demanded adequate compensation for the farmers that are to be displaced due to the upcoming Noida International Airport, in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Former BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. PTI

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 9:43 am

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had demanded local authorities for adequate compensation to the residents of the villages who are going to be affected by the establishment of the upcoming Noida International Airport. Tikait was attending a farmers' event in Jewar in western Uttar Pradesh when he put forward his demands. He has also held interactions with officials of the Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the government agencies, and stakeholders in the mega Greenfield project.


"The airport project has affected the local people in Jewar. They have been assured some compensation in lieu of their acquired land but we are demanding that adequate compensation should be ensured by the local authorities" the farmer leader said. He also added that there is also a need to provide alternative ways to the local people whose regular routes have been obstructed due to the construction work for the airport.

Noida Authority's Officer on Special Duty (land) Prasun Dwivedi, who held discussions with Tikait and other prominent farmers during the Kisan Mahapanchayat, said the issues related to monetary and plot compensation were discussed during the meeting. "There will be meetings in coming days to discuss the issue further," the PCS officer, who had previously been the sub-divisional magistrate of Jewar, said. According to officials involved in the project, the first phase of the Noida International Airport is scheduled to be completed by September 2024 with one runway and a capacity of handling 1.20 crore passengers annually.

Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 80 km off Delhi. The airport is billed to be India's largest upon full completion. It will be spread over 5,000 hectares. The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares, according to officials. 

