Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajnath Singh To Be Chief Guest At Visva-Bharati Convocation Ceremony

Home National

Rajnath Singh To Be Chief Guest At Visva-Bharati Convocation Ceremony

On February 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the annual convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati, to be held a spokesperson at the university said on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh To Be Chief Guest At Visva-Bharati Convocation Ceremony Education, Subhas Sarkar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:14 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the annual convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati, to be held on February 24, a spokesperson at the university said on Tuesday.
    
He will be delivering an address, besides watching a performance by university students, she said.
    
Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar will also be attending the programme along with Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other dignitaries, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said.
    
The convocation had to be deferred by two months owing to an agitation by a section of students over various issues, with the VC, at that point, stating the campus situation was not conducive for holding the annual event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chancellor of the central university, virtually addressed the last convocation ceremony on February 19, 2021.

Related stories

India To Spend Rs 100,000 Crore On Defence Procurement From Domestic Firms: Rajnath Singh

India Has Always Stood For Rules-Based Global Order: Rajnath Singh

India Does Not Want To Remain 'Assembly Workshop' For Military Platforms: Def Min Rajnath Singh

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visva Bharati Convocation Ceremony Narendra Modi Kolkata Education Subhas Sarkar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat