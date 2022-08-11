Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajinikanth Posts Image Of Tricolour In DP

Superstar Rajinikanth has posted a picture of the national flag as the Display Picture on his Twitter handle, days after he visited Delhi in connection with the 75th anniversary of independence. 

Superstar Rajnikanth
Superstar Rajnikanth PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:24 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth has posted a picture of the national flag as the Display Picture on his Twitter handle, days after he visited Delhi in connection with the 75th anniversary of independence. 

Rajinikanth, who has posted the tricolor, however, did not make any comment in this respect.        

Actors including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, and Mammootty have posted tricolor in their display pictures following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While he was in Delhi recently as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Rajinikanth met his actor-friend Anupam Kher.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Superstar Rajinikanth Ajay Devgn Mohanlal Mammootty Picture Of The National Flag Display Picture Twitter Handle 75th Anniversary Of Independence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals