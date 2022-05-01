Sunday, May 01, 2022
Rajasthan sees no respite from heat; Bikaner hottest at 47.1 deg C

The scorching heatwave continued to grip Rajasthan on Sunday, with the maximum temperature increasing by two to three degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

Rajasthan sees no respite from heat; Bikaner hottest at 47.1 deg C
Updated: 01 May 2022 9:07 pm

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bikaner was the hottest place, with 47.1 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in Sriganganagar was 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.8 deg C in Barmer, 46.6 deg C at Phalodi in Jodhpur, 46.5 deg C in Jaisalmer, 46.1 deg C at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 46 deg C in Churu and Nagaur, and 45.7 degree Celsius at Pilani in Jhunjhunu.


With dust storms and drizzles, a change in weather was reported in some areas, including Jaipur. During the next two days, the department has predicted such dust storms and light rains at some places in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.

