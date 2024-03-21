Rajasthan: Cylinder Catches Fire, Kills 5 Including 3 Children In Jaipur



Expressing grief over the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X, " The news of the untimely demise of 5 civilians due to the massive fire at Vishwakarma in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. I pray to Almighty God to give place to the departed souls at His feet and strength to the family members to bear this thunderbolt and speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have also been given to provide proper treatment facilities to the injured."