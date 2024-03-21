Rajasthan: Cylinder Catches Fire, Kills 5 Including 3 Children In Jaipur

In a tragic incident, a couple and their three children were burnt alive as a cylinder kept inside the house caught fire in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
As per media reports, the victims were sleeping when the incident occurred.
Upon receiving information, police promptly sprang into action while the fire brigade reached the spot quickly as well .
However, the five people, who hailed from Bihar, were burnt alive before the fire could be brought under control.
Expressing grief over the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X, " The news of the untimely demise of 5 civilians due to the massive fire at Vishwakarma in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. I pray to Almighty God to give place to the departed souls at His feet and strength to the family members to bear this thunderbolt and speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have also been given to provide proper treatment facilities to the injured."
According to police, investigation is underway. A team of forensic experts has also been called in for further investigation.