Telangana Fire: 20 Huts Burn, 4 Gas Cylinders Explode In Karimnagar

A fire broke out in Telangana's Karimnagar region on Tuesday, destroying around 20 huts. No casualties were reported at the time of writing.
According to Karimnagar District Fire Officer T Venkanna, the event, which was reported at 10:50 am, also resulted in the explosion of four or five gas cylinders. Fire officials arrived on scene quickly and extinguished the fire.
Venkanna told ANI, “At about 10.50 am, we got the fire call. Immediately in a quick response, our fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. We have also called municipal water tankers for assistance. Around 20 huts were burnt in the fire. Around 4-5 gas cylinders exploded in the fire.”
He added, “No casualties reported until now.”
In India, fire hazards are a frequent cause of accidents in both the residential and commercial sectors. In 2021, India recorded 1.6 million fire accidents, with 27,027 lives lost.